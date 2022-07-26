Avengers 5 will be directed by Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton

The recently announced Marvel‘s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the man behind Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings. It seems likely that he will also direct its follow up Avengers: Secret Wars, although with them both set for release in the same year, this will be a tall order.

At San Diego Comic Con, Kevin Fiege laid out his plan for Phase 5 and 6 of the MCU. Somewhat surprisingly, he said that there are two Avengers movies planned for 2025, but as we know – The Avengers will look very different to what we’ve been used to so far. Actors who have been in the MCU for a few years now, including Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) could potentially be members of the new Avengers.

Anthony Mackie, who is picking up the mantle of the Captain America shield from Chris Evans could potentially have a leadership role. Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel, Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye, and Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi all seem like strong contenders too.

Whether Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man or Florence Pugh’s Yelena (taking on the Black Widow title maybe?) will be included remains to be seen. The only thing we know for sure is that Jonathan Majors’ Kang, who was introduced in the Disney Plus TV series Loki will surely be the Big Bad. He will be appearing in Ant-Man: Quantumania, which kicks off Phase 5.

There’s also characters such as Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and the Fantastic Four who have all come under the MCU fold, meaning that these Avengers movies could have a cast of hundreds. It’s not clear where or if Shang-Chi 2 will fit into Feige’s plan. It seems to make sense that it would come before the two Avengers movies, but that would definitely mean that Cretton has a lot on his plate.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set for release in May 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to Phase 4.