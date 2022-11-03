Aubrey Plaza joins Kathryn Hahn in Marvel series

The cast of WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos, centered around Kathryn Hahn’s malevolent witch Agatha Harkness, is rounding out. Variety are reporting that Aubrey Plaza (currently starring in The White Lotus) and Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke have joined the cast.

There is currently no suggestion that Elizabeth Olsen will be appearing in the new Marvel series, but now that her Ingrid Goes West co-star Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast, she might want in. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but if casting is happening, production could be set to go underway early in 2023. Agatha is expected on Disney Plus in November/December 2023.

Plaza is probably still best-known for playing April Ludgate (who was the girlfriend of Chris Pratt’s Andy Dwyer) in Parks and Recreation. She also appeared in Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Playing it Cool (with Chris Evans), Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, The Little Hours, Black Bear, Happiest Season, and Best Sellers (with Michael Caine). This year she has received acclaim for Emily the Criminal. Joe Locke is the 19-year-old British star of Heartstopper. He plays school boy Charlie who falls in love with Nick (Kit Connor).

The only other known cast-member of Agatha: Coven of Chaos at the moment is Emma Caulfield, who had the small role of one of Wanda’s neighbours, Dottie, in WandaVision. WandaVision was set in an all-American suburb that went through various sitcom styles – from the 50s/60s, to the 70s/80s, and the 00s. It’s unlikely that Agatha: Coven of Chaos will replicate this format, as this was specific to Wanda’s state-of-mind.

Agatha appeared to be a friendly neighbour to Wanda, until she was revealed as a villain. We don’t even know if the spin-off will follow on from WandaVision or be a prequel. The casting of Joe Locke could provide a clue, because it seems quite likely that he would play Agatha’s son.

