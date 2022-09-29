Anthony Mackie has “no idea” if he’ll be in Thunderbolts

When Thunderbolts was announced for the MCU, we learned who’ll be on the main team. What we don’t know, is what heroic MCU characters will be fighting them. Anthony Mackie, who’s about to star in Captain America 4, isn’t sure if he’ll be the one tasked with stopping the Marvel villains.

Mackie addressed the possibility in an interview with Variety. “I have no idea,” he responds. “You know how it works. They call you the week before and are like, ‘We own your ass. Come get in the movie.'” Marvel Studios is somewhat notorious for this with smaller roles. Actors can find out relatively quickly that there’s a planned appearance, and they need to stay ready.

So far, the rest of the cast of Thunderbolts have kept cards close to their chest on the status of the action movie. Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Sebastian Stan have all dodged the question by simply saying it’s something they can’t answer yet. Of course, this just piques everyone’s interest, doesn’t it?

Thunderbolts will be a different kind of superhero movie for the MCU, foscussing on a bunch of villains and anti-villains. In the comics, they’re basically the Suicide Squad, with all the chaos that entails.

As development of Captain America: New World Order continues, Mackie commented on the collaborative spirit at Marvel. “We’ve talked and communicated about what we want that story to be going forward and how it’ll fit in this new Marvel universe,” he says. “You definitely get the idea of collaboration, but you don’t get to tell them what it’s going to be.”

Thunderbolts, directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson, comes to theatres July 26, 2024. Captain America: New World Order arrives May 3, 2024. Check out our guide to Marvel Phase 5 for more.