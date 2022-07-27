Ant-Man 3 will be very different from previous two movies

Ant-Man 3, is set to be the 31st Marvel movie in the ever-expanding MCU and will see Paul Rudd return as the charming superhero Scott Lang (better known as Ant-Man). Many fans have come to appreciate the low stakes, and comedic tone of Rudd’s previous Ant-Man films.

However, the newest sequel in the franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is set to be darker and more intense than cinephiles would have initially expected when thinking about the charming hero.

In an interview with Access, leading man Paul Rudd and director Peyton Reed shared that the upcoming outing for the smallest Avenger will have a big impact on the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In contrast, the last two Ant-Man movies were relatively small entries that prioritised fun.”It’s our third movie. It’s this trilogy now, but things happen in this movie that are going to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe permanently,” Reed said. “And it’s fun for us that Scott Lang is at the center of that change.”

The director also revealed his excitement for the upcoming science fiction movie’s story, and teased the arrival of new characters popping up in Quantumania. “Oh yes, there’s great fun in store for everyone, and some surprising faces that may show up in the Quantum Realm,” Reed continued. “So yes, we’re very excited.”

Reed is most likely referring to the expected appearance of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) – aka the new big bad of the MCU following Thanos – In Quantimania. Kang was first introduced as a character on the hit Disney Plus series Loki, and has several projects lined up in Marvel’s Phase 6 plan, including the action movie Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

So, needless to say, it seems like although Rudd may be looking forward to returning as the superhero, he probably won’t be able to stop Kang’s evil plans that will likely affect the rest of the franchise going forward.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantomania is set to hit theatres on February 17, 2023.