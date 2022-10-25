We’ve got the Ant-Man 3 trailer, a glorious look at the Quantum Realm, Kang the Conqueror, and other parts of the action movie. In the interest of keeping ants on-side, Marvel has released another version of the footage specifically for them.

Marvel Studios posted another edit of the video that’s miniscule, almost indiscernible to the naked eye. But of course, it’s not for our eyes, it’s for any ants that happen to be drifting by, to remind them that their favourite MCU character is back for another Marvel movie. The ant audience is clearly important to the studio and Disney as a whole to get its own promotional materials.

Back when Ant-Man came out in 2015, we got a gimmick poster that looks like a plain white sheet until you look closely and you can spot the lead in the superhero movie all shrunk down. Gotta give the insects something on their level if you want that huge opening weekend!

Whether this’ll pay off, we’ll have to see. The third MCU movie focusing on Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, this one promises to be the wildest yet, considering it all seems to take place on a microscopic alternate dimension.

Evangeline Lilly is back as Cassie Lang, otherwise known as The Wasp, and of course there’s Kang, who’s trying to make a deal with Scott. Ominous, very ominous indeed. Peyton Reed is back to direct, and we can see Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in theatres February 17, 2023.

Reckon they’ll make a cinema for ants? Maybe that’s something the DC movies can do to get.