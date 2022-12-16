Ant-Man 3 director wants it to be like an Avengers movie

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are spoiled for choice with big action movies, but let’s be honest, some MCU characters are treated differently than others – especially if you are the tiniest hero on the team.

Ant-Man movies are often considered to be on the lighter side of Marvel movies, filled with comedic charm thanks to Paul Rudd’s performance as their leading star – Scott Lang. However, Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed is looking to break all our expectations. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Reed explained how Scott’s next outing as the size-shifting hero, titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will not only end the Ant-Man trilogy with a bang, but be on par with the massive films in the IP, such as the collaborative crossover fests that are the Avenger movies.

“People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie,” Reed explained. “For this third one, I said, ‘I don’t want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'”

From the sounds of it, Reed’s upcoming superhero movie is going deep into lore and worldbuilding, promising a spectacle that, as the filmmaker stated, is typical of the Avengers. The Quantum Realm and an emphasis on characters will be the order of the day in the upcoming flick – as the director explains how he sets out to craft a memorable experience.

“In the first one, we introduced the idea of the Quantum Realm, we kind of dipped our toe into it, and then even more so in the second one,” Reed said. “But we obviously left a lot of unanswered questions. We wanted to go in a different direction, and create an epic movie where the bulk of it takes place in the Quantum Realm.”

“For me, it was really exciting, because the other two films take place in San Francisco, and this one, we were creating this incredibly complex subatomic world, and all the environments and ecosystems and creatures and beings that inhabit that world,” he continued.

The upcoming film will also feature the new big bad and much-needed Marvel villain – Kang the Conqueror, who will be filling the terrifying shoes as the ultimate antagonist in the franchise following Thanos.

With this in mind, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has all the makings of a great Marvel movie. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theatres on February 17, 2023. For more MCU fun here is our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5.