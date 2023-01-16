Ant-Man 3 deserves to kickstart Marvel Phase 5, says Kevin Feige

Ant-Man has mainly been used as comic relief in the MCU, coming into the likes of Captain America: Civil War to wisecrack his way through threats to friendship…and the universe. However, the Quantum Realm has certainly had its uses – and was the key to the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame. Surprising some, Kevin Feige is choosing to launch Marvel’s Phase 5 and the new big bad with Ant-Man 3 – but Feige says it’s Ant-Man’s time to shine.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Feige says; “We wanted to kick off Phase Five with Ant-Man because he’d earned that position. To not simply be the back-up or the comic relief, but to take his position at the front of the podium of the MCU.”

“The first discussion we had was, ‘What if Ant-Man is accidentally in an Avengers movie by himself?” teases writer Jeff Loveness. Director Peyton Reed added; “We’re not running around the streets of San Francisco anymore. We’re fighting one of the most powerful villains in Marvel history, and maybe these are the most unlikely Avengers to be the first to go up against this guy.”

Judging from the trailers, it looks as though Ant-Man 3 will take place almost entirely in the Quantum Realm. Scott Lang and his daughter Cassie (now played by Kathryn Newton) are sucked into the realm, and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) follow them in – probably to try to rescue them. Lang meets supervillain Kang (Jonathan Majors) in the realm, who promises he can give Lang time with his daughter back, if Lang does something for him in return.

Whatever Kang wants Lang help him acquire is probably going to unravel the space-time continuum, so Lang is obviously faced with a quandary.

While we wait to discover more about Ant-Man 3 when it’s released on February 17. We also need to wait to see how Kang will factor into the rest of Phase 5 – including The Marvels and Captain America 4.