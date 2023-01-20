Agatha star confirms Marvel series has started filming

There might have been a few delays along the way, but the Agatha Harkness Marvel series has finally begun filming – and seems to have gotten another new title, too.

In an Instagram story post shared by Joe Locke, who shot to fame in Netflix series Heartstopper, he can be seen sitting on set with a chair that reads, ‘Agatha of Westview.’

As well as confirming filming has begun, this suggests that the TV series, which was previously known as Coven of Chaos, has changed its name once again (it was originally called House of Harkness). According to The Credits (via Motion Pictures Association) filming began on January 17 in Atlanta.

Although Locke’s casting for the series has been confirmed, it is as yet unclear which MCU character he will be portraying. However, many fans have speculated that he will be playing an aged-up version of Wiccan, who was one of Wanda’s sons (Billy) in Westview. A variant of the character was last seen in 2022 movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where he was still a child in Earth-838.

Of course, Kathryn Hahn is also returning as Agatha Harkness along with other WandaVision cast members Debra Jo Rupp, Emma Caulfield, David Lengel, David Payton, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Kate Forbes, and Brian Brightman. Other leading actors in the Marvel drama series include Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and Sasheer Zamata.

