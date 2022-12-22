Steven Spielberg calls this Scorsese movie a “cinematic masterpiece”

Steven Spielberg has revealed what Martin Scorsese movie is his favourite, writing an incredible review for one of the director's classics

Martin Scorsese in Taxi Driver

Published:

Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese is a master filmmaker. The man’s directed and produced many of the best movies of all time, from Taxi Driver to The Departed. There’s one thriller movie of his that Steven Spielberg particularly admires, so much so that he’s penned a short review to exclaim its praises.

For Variety, Spielberg commented on just what makes Goodfellas excellent. “I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve experienced this epic cinematic masterpiece,” he writes, “which includes a brilliant screenplay by Nicholas Pileggi and Scorsese, and one of cinema history’s greatest acting ensembles: De Niro, Pesci, Liotta.”

He goes on to say that the drama movie has “no background performances”, noting several smaller roles featuring the likes of Michael Imperioli and Samuel L Jackson. Truly, the film is a tour de force, and game recognises game.

“It’s no longer a guilty pleasure to sit for 2 hours and 26 minutes, but rather a masterclass for any aspiring filmmaker who wants to see a breathtaking balancing act of multiple storylines, timelines, shocking violence and violent humour,” Spielberg continues. “The film has an intoxicating energy expressed not only through masterful editing, but also the greatest needle-drop score since American Graffiti and the best spoken narrative since Billy Wilder’s Double Indemnity.”

YouTube Thumbnail

The action movie, featuring Liotta as Henry Hill, a mobster who rises through the ranks of organised crime in New York City before having a rather unceremonious fall. Goodfellas captures the entire arc of his life as a criminal, narrated by Hill, drawing from the book Wiseguy by Nicolas Pileggi the chronicled his life.

“Everyone has a favourite Scorsese picture,” Spielberg adds, “and this is the one for me, in a photo finish with my other favourite picture of his, Raging Bull.”

This was part of Variety’s list of 100 Greatest Movies of all Time. For more classics, check out our lists of the best Steven Spielberg moviesbest animated movies, and best fantasy movies.

More from The Digital Fix

The Digital Fix's resident Irishman, Anthony loves zombie movies, Star Wars, and the MCU. Give him a Guinness, and he'll talk your ear off about Studio Ghibli and The Muppets, too. Firmly believes Jurassic Park is a horror movie.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.