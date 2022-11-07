What happens at the end of Manifest season 4, part 1? As far as sci-fi series go, Manifest is a rather twisty-turny show. Whenever you think you’ve worked out what’s happening, the TV series introduces a new element that flips everything on its head.

We thought it would be helpful to provide a little explainer laying out what happens in the Netflix series‘ final episode because, let’s be honest, things got a little wild. So here’s the Manifest season 4, part 1 ending explained. Warning spoilers ahead!

Manifest season 4, part 1 ending explained

Manifest Season 4, part 1, ended with the revelation that Angelina was the one who stole the Omega Sapphire from Eagan. Despite not being the serial killer targeting the Flight 828 passengers (that was her parents), Angelina still ends up the villain in the final episode.

It turns out she’s been using the power of the Sapphire to torment her fellow survivors by conjuring fake Callings and using them to manipulate people. Most notably, poor Ben who believes he’s having visions of his beloved wife, Grace.

Using the visions, Angelina manipulates Ben into bringing Eden to Grace’s grave, where she attempts to abduct Eden. Ultimately this goes nowhere, as Eden wants to stay with Ben when given a choice, but it drives Angelina further down her dark path.

Angelina returns to her old school, and using the power of the stone; she takes a group of people hostage before summoning the dying Cal into the Calling. Believing she’s an angel and he’s the dragon sent to stop her, she tries to use the stone and illusions to break Cal’s will, but he’s too strong and manages to destroy the Sapphire.

With the stone shattered, the school collapses. Still, Angelina escapes with her life, but not before accidentally dipping her hand in lava, fusing her flesh with the remains of the Omega Sapphire.

With the threat of Angelina over (for now), Zeke realises that Cal may be the key to stopping the Death Date and makes the decision to absorb the dying boy’s pain. In the process, he cures Cal’s cancer, sacrificing himself so the boy can save humanity from its impending doom.

And that’s where we leave things. On one side, we have a newly empowered Angelina; on the other, a restored Cal is ready to stop her. (Oh, and Dr Gupta betrayed the Flight 828 passengers to the government, but that seems less important than the magical world-ending stone). We’ll have to tune into Manifest season four, part 2, to see if he’s successful.