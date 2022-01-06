Tobias Menzies to star in Apple TV series Manhunt

A new TV series about the search for Abraham Lincoln’s assassin is coming to Apple TV, and one of the leads has been cast. Tobias Menzies has joined the streaming service‘s production, as Edwin Stanton, a close friend of Lincoln’s who spearheaded the investigation.

The show is called Manhunt, and it’ll draw from James Swanson’s book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer. Swanson’s award-winning account of the fallout from Lincoln’s death is among one of the most comprehensive reads on the event, and it’ll be complemented by some newer sources to create a well-rounded portrayal.

If you’re unfamiliar, the broad strokes are that John Wilkes Booth killed Lincoln during a performance in Ford’s Theater. A frenzied search began thereafter, which lasted almost two weeks, and Booth was tracked down. After Lincoln died, Stanton, War Secretary to the then-president of the United States, was pivotal in capturing Booth and bringing him to justice. More than just key to tracking down Booth, Scranton was also dedicated to making sure Lincoln’s Reconstructionist policies were followed through with by successor Andrew Johnson.

Menzies has featured in a variety of period pieces. He earned an Emmy for his performance as Prince Philip in Netflix series The Crown, and he’s been involved in Rome, The Terror, and Game of Thrones.

Monica Beletsky, who’s worked on The Leftovers and Fargo, is showrunner on Manhunt – her first time overseeing a series rather than just contributing. Swanson is among the executive producers. Apple has not yet revealed any of the other key players or a potential release date, but we’ll keep you informed.