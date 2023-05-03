Mamma Mia 3 could bring the best character back from the dead

A recent interview with the creator and producer of the Mamma Mia stage musical, now in its 25th year, suggests that a third movie could and should absolutely happen. The smash hit musical has been running in the West End since 1999, and it was adapted into a successful movie in 2008. Ten years later, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again was released.

“I don’t want to over-egg it, but I know there’s a trilogy there,” Judy Craymer told Deadline. “There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back. And if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna.” A potential third Mamma Mia movie may not be released until 2028, given the decade-long gap between the first and second.

There is a small obstacle regarding the return of one of the best actors of all time, which is that it was revealed in 2018’s Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again that Streep’s character Donna had passed away. Streep will also be 79 years old in 2028.

In the meantime, there’s a new Mamma Mia talent show TV series, which aims to find cast members for the anniversary of the stage show. A Us tour begins in October 2023, and is set to run for two years, which is when Craymer would like to see the production return to Broadway.

The talent show series aims to find two musical-theatre performers to play the roles of Sophie (Donna’s daughter) and her love interest Sky at the 25th anniversary performance of Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre in April 2024. The series has been endorsed by Benny and Bjorn of ABBA.

The talent show will take place on a Greek island, in the best Mamma Mia feel-good movie style, and is presented by Zoe Ball. These kinds of talent shows aren’t seen as much these days, but in the 2000s, there were several including I’d Do Anything which aimed to find a Nancy for Oliver! Acclaimed actress Jessie Buckley was a runner up in this series.

