Spider-Man spin off Madame Web coming July 2023

Sony has announced the Madame Web release date, and the Spider-Man spin-off will be swinging into theatres next year. The action movie is now coming out on July 2023, and it’ll be part of a Spider-tastic year from the studio.

Madame Web will star Dakota Johnson as the clairvoyant character, who was introduced in 1980 to help Spider-Man find a kidnapping victim. She was created by Denny O’Neil and John Romita Jr, and since her introduction, she’s had a wild history in the comics. Sometimes she’s just her normal, telepathic mutant self, assisting the wallcrawler in whatever way she can, sometimes she’s taking part in cult rituals to achieve more youth.

Generally, she’s depicted as an older woman with limited mobility due to a neuromuscular condition. However, we have seen younger versions of her, most memorably that time she uses arcane magic to cure herself of her degenerative disease by rewinding time on her body. It’s unlikely that’s why Johnson was cast here, but the precedent is there, is all we’re saying.

S.J. Clarkson is directing Madame Web, with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless providing the script. It’s the latest in Sony’s Spider-Man universe, joining Venom, Morbius, and Kraven the Hunter.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all good news from Sony. The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date was delayed out of 2022, and into 2023. On the plus side, this means we have a good hearty year of Spider-fun coming out way, with Kraven the Hunter in January, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in June, and then Madame Web in July.

After Morbius, doesn’t that all sound just dandy?