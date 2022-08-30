George Miller has backstories for every Mad Max: Fury Road character

George Miller is currently working on Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa in Australia with Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Burke, and Chris Hemsworth (the first major Australian movie for the Aussie actor). But it might not be the only Fury Road prequel that we get, because Miller has back-story ideas for every character, including Max, and more importantly – the Doof Warrior.

Speaking to The AV Club, Miller says that there wasn’t time in Fury Road to explain how the characters or settings came to be; “it was always on the run. There were very few moments of quiet. We never explained how she [Furiosa] lost her arm. We never explain what the actual Green Place Of Many Mothers was. We never explained the workings of the Citadel.”

“We also wrote, not a screenplay, but almost in novel form, Nico Lathouris and I, what happened to Max in that year before, and that’s something that we’ll look at further down the track later. But in telling each other the story of Furiosa, everything in Fury Road had to be explained.”

Miller concluded; “In my mind, I have a back story of the Doof Warrior, who plays the guitar. How could a blind man who all he can do is play a guitar, how does he get to survive in a wasteland where everybody is in extremis? How did he come to be there? So we wrote little stories for every character when we made Fury Road.”

Unfortunately, Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing is not doing too well at the box office, but this probably won’t affect the chances of more Fury Road prequels. Fury Road made $375 million at the box office, and won six Oscars, as well as being nominated for Best Picture. There was a thirty year gap between the last of the Mad Max trilogy coming out and Fury Road being released. Legacy sequels have now become all the rage, with Top Gun: Maverick proving how lucrative they can be.

