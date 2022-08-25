Chris Hemsworth unrecognisable on set of Mad Max prequel Furiosa

Chris Hemsworth, of Marvel Cinematic Universe fame, is gearing up for his next big action movie role – although you may not recognise him at first. The actor is currently filming the fifth movie in the Mad Max franchise, Furiosa, and thanks to some behind-the-scenes pictures posted on social media, fans now have the first look at Hemsworth’s shocking post-apocalyptic transformation.

Furiosa is a spin-off and prequel to the 2015 thriller movie Mad Max: Fury Road, which saw Charlize Theron as the badass character Imperator Furiosa. The upcoming flick will show the backstory of a young Furiosa – played by Anya Taylor-Joy- who is kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of the Biker Horde led by Warlord Dementus.

Hemsworth is one of the film’s newcomers, whose role in Furiosa is undisclosed. However, it is rumoured that he will be playing a villain of some kind. And from the newly released set photos with the star in full costume and makeup, this Mad max villain looks nothing like the typically handsome Thor movie actor we’ve come to recognise over the years.

The snapshots, shared via Twitter, show the star in decked-out leather pants and sitting in an old but intimidating monster truck. However, the most defining feature in the pictures is the actor’s face, which has been completely transformed thanks to a long bushy beard and a sharp prosthetic nose.

You can see the original pictures below:

While the new set photos are exciting, they still don’t offer much insight into who Hemsworth’s character is in the science fiction movie. He could be up to portray Warlord Dementus or Immortan Joe; however, that is just pure speculation at the moment. Stay tuned for updates.

Furiosa is set to hit theatres on May 24 2024. While we wait on more news, here is our list of the best sci-fi series of all time.