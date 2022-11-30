Anya Taylor-Joy hasn’t spoken to Charlize Theron about Furiosa yet

Anya Taylor-Joy posted to her Instagram at the end of October that she had wrapped filming on George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa. Taylor-Joy plays the titular role, a younger version of the character played by Charlize Theron in the critically-acclaimed Oscar-nominated 2015 action movie.

Perhaps surprisingly, Taylor-Joy says that she has not spoken to Theron about the role. Speaking to People Magazine at the premiere of her new horror movie The Menu, Taylor-Joy said; “Charlize was sweet enough — I think both of us ended up in a situation where we were both so respectful of each other that we didn’t want to reach out prior [to filming]. The second it was over, once this press tour is over, we’re having dinner and we’re going to swap war stories for sure.”

Taylor-Joy’s Instagram post on October 27 said; “What a Rideeeee. Thank you to those of the wasteland – the crazies who have run amok with me up and down this country. The most fun, the most resilient, the most talented. It has been an honour and a privilege to create with you all… thank you for making me tougher than I ever thought I could be. Fire, blood and guzzoline, Furianya.”

Furiosa is also, notably, Chris Hemsworth’s first Australian movie, and it also stars Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, and Angus Sampson. Theron said it was “a little heartbreaking” that she would not be playing Furiosa in the prequel, as it was considered, with de-aging technology.

The synopsis for Furiosa is as follows; “As the world falls, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (we believe this is Hemsworth). Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by Immortan Joe. While the two tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

While we wait for the release of Furiosa, check out our guide to the best disaster movies.