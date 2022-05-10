David Fincher to make animation debut in Love, Death and Robots Vol 3

Acclaimed Netflix series Love, Death and Robots is back — and they’re continuing to take things to the next level with prestigious director David Fincher, who is a producer of the animated series, set to direct an episode.

Since debuting in 2019, Love, Death and Robots has been a hit with viewers and critics alike. Drawing upon genres like horror, sci-fi, and surrealism, the TV series uses animation to tell a different, provocative, standalone story each episode. Over the past two seasons, the sci-fi series has been nominated for 12 Emmys and won 11. The series has a track record of getting big names in the director chair for specific episodes, while season 2 involved the likes of Deadpool’s Tim Miller, How to Train Your Dragon’s Simon Otto, and Kung Fu Panda’s Jennifer Yuh Nelson.

From the trailer of Love, Death and Robots Volume 3, which debuted on May 9, 2022, it looks like the stakes will be raised even higher this season. Some of the stories hinted at in the trailer involve overly-evolved Scottish rats, sirens trying to lure a deaf knight, and a satirical take on the zombie apocalypse genre.

As well as introducing a number of big names behind-the-scenes this season, such as Se7en’s Andrew Kevin Walker and The Alchemist’s Letter’s Carlos Stevens, Fincher will be making his highly-anticipated directional debut for the second episode of the new season, which will be a retelling of Neal Asher’s short story ‘Bad Travelling’.

“A jable shark-hunting sailing vessel is attacked by a giant crustacean whose size and intelligence is matched only by its appetite,” the synopsis for the episode reads. “Mutiny, betrayal and ventriloquism with a corpse… welcome aboard the animation directing debut of David Fincher.”

Love, Death and Robots Vol 3 will be arriving to the platform on May 20, but to get you in the mood, check out our guide to the best Netflix horror movies.