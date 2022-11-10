Lindsay Lohan has an amazing memory for quotes from her movies

After many ups and downs in her career, former child and teen star Lindsay Lohan is back this year with a good old-fashioned Netflix Christmas movie. Netflix asked her to take a look back at her career, but identifying quotes from old Lindsay Lohan movies. And Lohan is freakishly good at it, not only remembering which movie – but often the specific scene and outfit involved.

The first quote unsurprisingly comes from maybe Lohan’s best-known and greatest teen movie – Mean Girls (2004). There’s also “it’s a horrid habit” from The Parent Trap (1998), in which Lohan famously plays twins. There’s also; “I’m bored! I’m so bored” which is from the film Liz & Dick, in which Lohan plays Elizabeth Taylor.

There’s also “where’s my door?!” is a line from Freaky Friday (2003) in which Lohan swaps bodies with her mother Jamie Lee Curtis. There’s even a movie in which Lohan shoots Robert De Niro while dressed as a nun – that’s 2010’s Machete – in case you immediately want to check it out. And finally, there’s A Prairie Home Companion, in which Lohan co-starred with Meryl Streep and Lily Tomlin.

Lohan had the misfortune of being a teenager and in her early 20s during the 2000s, which was a toxic time for young women celebrities such as Britney Spears and Paris Hilton. She began modelling at the age of 3, and acting at the age of 6. After some tumultuous years, Lohan is now back with Christmas rom-com Falling for Christmas.

Lohan got ten out of ten on the quotes that Netflix threw at her, and could even remember if one was a voiceover, or wearing a white dress while delivering a line. Impressive! She has another romance movie, Irish Wish, coming up in 2023.

Check out our guides to the best family movies and the best Christmas movies, to get you in the seasonal mood.