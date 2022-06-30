Lightyear DVD release – to home media, and beyond!

When can we expect the Lightyear DVD release? Chris Pratt’s modern, non-toy, take on the iconic space ranger has helped a whole new generation fall in love with the character, while many older fans have enjoyed the new take on a childhood favourite. Understandably, a lot of people are keen to add it to their DVD collection.

Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly when the Lightyear DVD release will be, but we are able to make a pretty well-informed guess about it. Let’s look at Pixar’s previous movie, Luca. Luca was originally released on Disney Plus (rather than cinemas, due to the pandemic) on June 18, 2022, then came to DVD on August 3 that same year – six and a half weeks later.

If Lightyear follows a similar pattern, we can expect it to be released in late July. However, we suspect that it might be a bit later than that, just because the DVD release for Luca was probably brought forward because of the pandemic, so we’d estimate the Lightyear DVD release to happen sometime in August or possibly even September.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any retailers who are listing pre-orders of the DVD at this time, but check back here in future, as we’ll update this page as soon as we know anything. We’ll also give you a breakdown of any different editions and what each contains.

Looking for something to watch while you wait? Why not give all of the original Toy Story movies a binge. They’re all easy to find on DVD and if you’ve never seen them before but loved Lightyear, it’ll be an excellent way to catch up.

Prefer streaming platforms? Check out our guide on how to watch all the Toy Story movies. Fans might also be interested in our article on the best Buzz Lightyear toys, which encompasses both versions of the character.