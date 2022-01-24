Life on Mars star teases return of cult BBC series

Dean Andrews, who played DI Raymond Milton in the BBC TV series Life on Mars and spin-off show Ashes To Ashes, teased some exciting news that will undoubtedly make every science fiction fan happy. Speaking to Express.co.uk, the actor addressed the rumours of a new Life on Mars season, and the cult show finally making its comeback.

The 2006 sci-fi series Life on Mars was a hit upon its release, winning the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series twice. Consisting of only two seasons, the show tells the story of Sam Tyler (John Simm), a policeman who, after getting hit by a car, awakens in the year 1973. Despite its accolades and success, the series stopped filming episodes in 2008.

In 2020 Matthew Graham, the series creator, posted a tweet that season 3 of the show was in development. However, the tweet has since been deleted, and no details or information about season 3 have been shared – leading many fans to be sceptical of the initial announcement.

Andrews has now hinted that despite fans being kept in the dark, the new series is underway. “I’ve kind of heard roughly that [rumours of a new series]. Probably heard from better people, or people more in the know,” the star shared. “It seems to be something that is still ongoing. And you know, if I was a betting man, I might put a couple of quid on it.”

Co-star Philip Glenister, who played the corrupt and politically incorrect Gene Hunt in Life on Mars, has also spoken out about the potential new chapter in the show. In 2020, while talking to Mail Online, the actor addressed his thoughts on the show’s third season while also clarifying that he doubts we’ll see his character fully return.

“I would be interested in returning to the show,” Glenister said. “I think the question is, would the powers be too nervous to bring that character back on to mainstream television?”

Only time will tell what this new instalment of Life on Mars will look like. But thankfully, it seems like fans can rest easy again, as the third season looks to be on it's way.