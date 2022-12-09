Why Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t love working with Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis is widely regarded as one of our greatest living actors. Known for his intense method acting, Day-Lewis has made some of the best movies of all time, working with some truly incredible filmmakers along the way. His commitment to staying in character at all times can be a bit difficult for some actors, though.

Kate Hudson admitted as much while appearing on Hot Ones. During her interview Hudson spoke about working with the acclaimed actor on the movie Nine, explaining he would write notes to her in character as “Guido”, telling her how great she was and how much he loved her.

She then joked “I had the best of Daniel. You know Leonardo DiCaprio once said to me… ‘how’s Daniel?’ and I was like ‘oh, the best,’ and he was like ‘really?’ and I was like ‘oh yeah, you had him on Gangs of New York’ You got that Daniel! I got Guido!”

DiCaprio’s been very open about his relationship with Day-Lewis on the set of Martin Scorsese’s drama movie. According to Celebrity Cheat Sheet, Day-Lewis refused to speak to DiCaprio for the entirety of filming.

“It was like two days before we started shooting, and you know, we’d been saying, ‘Hi Daniel,’ ‘Hi Marty,’ ‘Good morning,’ stuff like that,” DiCaprio said. “… I said, ‘Morning Daniel,’ and he went, [grunts]. I said, ‘Oh shit, game on.'”

“I don’t think I said another word to him the nine months that we were there,” DiCaprio said. “It was just—he was Bill the Butcher, and that was it. It was only until the last day of reshoots that we kind of looked at each other and laughed, you know, and like, cracked a smile.”

Don't worry; there was no real animosity between the pair, and when shooting was over, Day-Lewis became Daniel again.