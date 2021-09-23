Ice-T announces Law and Order: SVU’s 500th episode is about to start filming

Crime TV series Law and Order: Special Victims Unit is about to hit 500 episodes, and Ice-T shared an image on social media to mark the occasion. Filming on the monumental episode starts this week, while the current season begins airing.

500 episodes is no mean feat, and Ice-T tweeted an image of himself on-set with the clapperboard to point that cameras are about to start rolling. “We’re starting to film SVU’s 500th episode tomorrow,” the rapper-turned-actor captioned the pic. “Also season 23 starts tomorrow night. This could only happen with rock solid fans. Thank you! It’s gonna be good.”

On the long-running show, Ice-T plays Odafin ‘Fin’ Tutuola, a detective that joined the New York City team in season two, and has remained there ever since. Besides Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson, he’s the longest standing cast-member, making this accomplishment extra sweet for him. At 23 seasons and over 500 episodes, Special Victims Unit is comfortably the most successful in Dick Wolf’s Law and Order franchise, out-stripping its parent, which went off the air back in 2010 after 423 episodes.

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit season 23 premieres on September 23 with a double episode. It’s unknown how many episodes will be in this season – generally they run between 20 and 24, but season 22 had a truncated 16 episodes due to filming restrictions in lockdown, and this may be similar.

The 500th episode is the sixth in the season, and airs October 21 on NBC in the US. Viewers in the UK can catch it sometime thereafter on Sky Witness, with a selection of previous seasons available on streaming service Now TV.

