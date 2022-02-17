Rupert Grint cast in M Night Shymalan’s Knock at the Cabin

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is the latest actor to sign on to star in M Knight Shyamalan’s latest thriller movie, according to Deadline. The outlet reports that Knock at the Cabin, which will be written, produced and directed by horror movie expert Shyamalan, will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

This will be the second time Grint and Shyamalan worked together, as they previously collaborated on TV series Servant. While Grint is a co-star on the show, Shyamalan is showrunner. According to Deadline, Shyamalan has also recruited Nikki Amuka-Bird, who recently starred in his latest movie Old, for the upcoming project.

MCU star Dave Bautista is also set to join Grint and Amuka-Bird in the flick. While their exact roles and plot details for the film are unknown, Deadline report that it is tipped for a February 3, 2023 release. Old, which was released in theatres summer 2021, was the sixth of Shymalan’s films to open up at the box office. The successful movie made $90 million globally, and is also currently head of the Berlin Film Festival, according to Deadline.

For Grint’s performance on Servant, where he plays mourning uncle Julian Pearce, he received the 2021 Hollywood Critics Award for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama.’

The first three seasons of Servant are currently available to view on streaming service Apple TV Plus. If you want to catch Grint in action, his next starring role is in anthology Netflix series Cabinet of Curiosities, which has fantasy movie director Guillermo del Toro as showrunner. The show will be available to stream on Netflix sometime in 2022.