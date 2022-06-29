Knives Out 2 will premiere at TIFF this September

In a move that will come as no surprise, Knives Out 2 will be premiering at Toronto International Film Festival in September. The sequel’s full title is the somewhat unwieldy Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The first Knives Out movie premiered at TIFF in 2019, so it’s understandable that Rian Johnson wants to return, even if the sequel will be going to Netflix.

This is the first announcement that TIFF has made regarding its 2022 line-up, which it has done to launch its public ticket packages going on sale. The festival will run from September 8-18, and will likely feature many award-season hopefuls, as usual.

The sequel promises to boast as impressive an ensemble cast as its predecessor. Daniel Craig is returning in his role as Detective Benoit Blanc, and will be joined by Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Jessica Henwick, who played Colleen Wing in the Marvel TV shows, and Outer Banks’ Madelyn Cline also feature. A third film in the series has already been greenlit by Netflix.

The murder mystery genre is having something of a resurgence. There’s Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot series, and also See How They Run – a period mystery with an ensemble cast including Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, Adrien Brody, and David Oyelowo that will be released on September 30, 2022.

If you’re a fan of Agatha Christie, you may be aware that Sarah Phelps adapted some of her best books into a brilliant series for television – And Then There Were None (2015), The Witness for the Prosecution (2016), Ordeal by Innocence (2018), The ABC Murders (2018), and The Pale Horse (2020). Hugh Laurie has also got in on the Christie adaptation act, with Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? starring Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton, which was released in 2022.

