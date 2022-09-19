Keanu Reeves’ most underrated movie is getting a sequel

Of all the crazy things happening over at Warner Bros recently, with superhero movies getting cancelled and projects being delayed left, right, and centre, nothing the studio does should really surprise us anymore. But Keanu Reeves returning to play Constantine again is one thing we definitely didn’t see coming.

The legendary actor first starred as the titular antihero in the DCEU back in 2005, and while Reeves has spoken many times about his desire to return to the role, no one really believed it would happen. The past, present, and future of DC movies is certainly confusing, and there seemed to be little room for a legacy sequel to a 2000s movie which received a lukewarm reception from critics, but here we are.

Deadline reported the supernatural thriller movie will finally get a follow-up, with Reeves reuniting with the original team to make Constantine 2 happen.

The project will be helmed by director Francis Lawrence, who brought the 2005 action movie to the big screen. Akiva Goldsman is writing the screenplay and will produce Constantine 2 along with J.J Abrams and Hannah Minghella.

Back in 2005, the comic book movie managed to gross a rather impressive $230 million, but critics were less impressed than audiences. Despite a cult following since its release and Reeves’ enthusiasm, the chances of a sequel had always seemed unlikely.

It remains to be seen when we will get Constantine 2, or where the monster movie will fit into the DC timeline, but we’re excited nonetheless. In the meantime, why not check out our guide to the next big DC film, with everything we know about the Black Adam release date.