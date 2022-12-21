Kate Hudson responds after iconic rom-com moment goes viral on TikTok

Starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is one of the best rom-coms 0f all time. Based on the self-help book of the same name, the film follows the budding romance of Benjamin Barry (McConaughey) and Andie Anderson (Hudson) who, unbeknownst to the other, have their own ulterior motives in the relationship.

Benjamin is a ladies man who bet his co-workers he could get a woman could fall in love with him, while Andie is a writer who is trying to tick off every faux-paus on a dating ‘Don’ts’ list and get a man to break up with her for a piece.

What sets this romance movie apart is the fact that Hudson and McConaughey have incredible on-screen chemistry, which was celebrated in a compilation edit of the film set to ‘You’re So Vain’. With 4.5 million views, the TikTok highlighted a playful scene where Hudson sings the lyrics “They’d be Ben’s partner” along with a caption that read, “Me replaying every scene in this movie to remind myself chemistry like this still exists in this generation.”

On top of the viral video, Hudson singing “They’d be Ben’s partner” went viral in and of itself, with an additional TikTok of the scene getting 6.8 million views and 53,700 TikTokers and counting recreating the scene or using the sound to discuss their own views on love, romance and chemistry.

Speaking on an episode of Today, Hudson shared her thoughts on Andie becoming a TikTok sensation nearly 20 years after the ‘2000s movie first came out. “That was so much fun and I think that was ad-libbed, ‘They’d be Ben’s partner,'” she recalled. “A lot of that movie was me just going nuts. It was like getting in that character and then just going for it.”

She added, “I love that [the] movie lives on with younger girls. On this movie in particular during press, so many young—now, there’s a new generation of journalists who would say ‘Andie Anderson made me want to be a journalist.’ There was a very feminist twist to that movie and it really inspired young girls and that makes me so happy.”

You can catch Kate Hudson in her latest project, Knives Out 2, on Netflix now.