Hugh Grant will play Zeus in new Netflix series

Between Russell Crowe in Thor: Love and Thunder, and the live-action Hercules movie that’s on the way from Disney – it looks like lots of actors will be having a turn playing Zeus. The latest is Hugh Grant, who will be playing a “seemingly all-powerful, yet desperately insecure and vengeful” version of the character in Kaos – a Netflix TV series.

The series is billed as a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power and life in the underworld. Grant is joining a vast list of cast-members including Aurora Perrineau, David Thewlis, Janet McTeer, and Cliff Curtis.

Things kick off when the immortal King of the Gods Zeus wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis then sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere. Thewlis will be playing Hades, McTeer will be Hera, and Curtis is playing Poseidon. Nabhaan Rizwan plays Dionysus and Killian Scott plays Orpheus.

The series is created and written by Charlie Covell (The End of the F**ing World), and directed by Georgi Banks-Davies (HBO Max’s I Hate Suzie). “I’m absolutely thrilled to be making KAOS, and I can’t think of a more exciting or dynamic team of people to bring everything to life. I believe I’m still in shock at the news that Hugh Grant has agreed to play Zeus — this was my dream. He’s leading a stupendous cast of actors and we’re extremely honoured to have them all on board. I can’t wait for filming to begin,” said Covell via Deadline.

Greek myths have had something of a resurgence recently, with the hit Broadway show Hadestown and the upcoming Percy Jackson TV series. There’s also Zeus in the MCU and Poseidon features in the DC Comics version of Aquaman.

