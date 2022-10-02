Jurassic World director says sequels shouldn’t have been made

The director of the recent Jurassic Park movies, Colin Trevorrow, has said that the sequels probably should have never existed. After two underwhelming sequels to the original ’90s movie Jurassic Park, the movie series was rebooted in 2015 with the hit blockbuster adventure movie, Jurassic World.

Trevorrow, who was at one point the director of the final Star Wars movie in the sequel trilogy, helmed the reboot project and worked on the the two sequels, directing the third movie. Those two sequels to Jurassic World were Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion, which released earlier this year.

While Jurassic World was generally regarded as a passable big-budget reboot of the Jurassic Park movies, the two follow-ups have been met with a more lukewarm reception. The dinosaur movies, which star Chris Pratt in the lead alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, have been increasingly criticised for repetitiveness, and a lack of originality.

Now, in a conversation with Empire, Trevorrow has said that there probably shouldn’t have been any sequels to the original Steven Spielberg movie at all. The director said “[Jurassic Park is] inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park”. He continued “but if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?”

Trevorrow’s comments, which are likely to be met with agreement by a lot of movie lovers, raise one inevitable question. If he didn’t believe that Jurassic Park could be turned into a movie series why did he commit to helming the reboot?

Of course, the second section of the director’s quote explains that he thought he would be able to take the series in a more original direction. But, while there is plenty of entertainment to be found in the Jurassic Park reboots, whether or not he succeeded completely is debatable.

