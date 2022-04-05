Jurassic World 3 runtime makes it longest in franchise

For those of us with dinosaur-obsessed children, 2022 is an exciting year. Because some of us have had Jurassic World, and its sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on a constant loop in our homes for the last four years. And now finally, with the release of Jurassic World Dominion, we’ll have a third film to add to the mix, and it’s set to be the longest yet.

Collider says that “multiple sources” can confirm that the third installment will be 2 hours and 26 minutes long, making it the longest film from either the Jurassic Park trilogy or the Jurassic World trilogy by some way. With Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum all returning for this one, and reportedly having significant screen-time, it is understandable that it needs to have a hefty runtime.

Up until now, all previous Jurassic films have been under 2 hours and 10 minutes long, with the much-maligned Jurassic Park III at least having the sense to come in at around 1 hour 30 mins long.

As well as the original trio from the Jurassic Park films returning, Jake Johnson and Omar Sy from Jurassic World are also reportedly making a comeback, after sitting the last one out. Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Justice Smith, Daniela Pineda all return from Fallen Kingdom. BD Wong also continues his recurring turn as mild-mannered scientist turned villain Dr Henry Wu. New cast-members include Archive 81 star Mamoudou Athie.

Jurassic World Dominion is set for release on June 10, 2022 and is set four years after a small group of dinosaurs were released into the wild at the end of Fallen Kingdom. Apparently they can procreate quickly, because dinos now have “dominion” over earth, and you never know when or where one might pop up. Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is returning, after JA Bayona took the reigns on Fallen Kingdom.

