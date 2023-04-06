Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 gets exciting update from star

We have had an exciting update on Jujustsu Kaisen season 2 from Anime Japan 2023, as provided via Myamura on Twitter. The convention took place on March 25-26 in Tokyo, and was celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be released in July 2023.

The key visual for Hidden Inventory has been released, and upon seeing it on the big screen at the event, Junya Enoki-san (Yuji’s voice actor) said, “It’s pretty shiny, isn’t it? It’s a key visual that brings a light mood, a feeling of wanting to run towards the future.”

Even more interestingly, he added some more hints of what to expect for the second season of the popular anime series; “You may have noticed just by watching the promotional video (trailer), but everyone on the team is working really hard. It won’t just be the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs, but the Shibuya Incident will also be adapted. I don’t think I can say much… but that arcs are very interesting and full of battles, so please look forward to the iconic action scenes of Jujutsu Kaisen!”

Following on from the huge success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is going to focus on Satoru Gojo’s younger days, before moving into the Shibuya Incident. The next arc of the manga is called Gojo’s Past, and it’s littered with flashbacks to Satoru’s past.

You can watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 1, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Crunchyroll now, if you want to get caught up before the second season.

