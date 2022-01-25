Jujutsu Kaisen 0 US release date announced by Crunchyroll

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime movie finally has an English-language release date. After Jujutsu Kaisen 0 opened in Japan in December 2021, Crunchyroll has announced that US and Canada fans can see the animated movie in March, with dates for the rest of the world still in progress.

A prequel to the anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 follows Yuuta Okkotsu, a young man tormented by the overly protective ghost of his childhood friend, Riku. When the Jujutsu sorcerers come to vanquish Riku’s spectral form, master Satoru Gojou decides on a different strategy: Yuuta learns the ways of dark magic in the Jujutsu high school, in order to control Riku and become one of them. Though unwilling, Yuuta acknowledges this might be his only chance at normality, and plunges into the world of sorcery.

That’s all we know if you’ve managed to avoid all the spoilers since it came out in Japan. As a film based on an increasingly popular show, any difference between release dates means avoiding spoilers will require a good social media spell or three.

Thankfully, Crunchyroll has announced that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is getting a theatrical release in US And Canada on March 18, with tickets to go on sale February 25. You can find more information on the official site here. And we got a new teaser, to boot:

The animated series, on the other hand, is about Yuji Itadori, a student that becomes roped into the world of the Jujutsu when he eats the finger of a cursed spirit. He and his two friends exorcise curses to make their way through the training. We’ve had 24 episodes thus far, and more have been hinted at, but for now, the feature will have to do.

Release dates for UK, Ireland, and the rest of Europe for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 are still to be certified. We’ll keep you informed.