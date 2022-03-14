Can you stream Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

How can you watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0? On the back of the hugely successful anime series, we’ve an anime movie set in the world of Jujutsu High, with all the curses and dark sorcery. For the animated movie, we’re stepping back in time, to before the show starts, to get a better look at Jujutsu mythology, and some of our favourite characters.

Yuka Okkotsu is our protagonist, now a fledgling special-grade student rather than the experienced warrior of the show. He’s being haunted by Rika, the spirit of his former childhood crush, and that’s perked the interest of Satoru Gojo, who enrols him to learn the ways of Jujutsu. He joins classmates Panda, Rika, and Toga, who each assist in him learning to hone his curse, and stave off Suguru Geto’s attempt to commandeer Rika.

Produced by studio MAPPA, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 maintains the same level of quality action and horrific monsters the animated series has. This time, though, it’s all just that bit bigger and brighter, for a feature-length chapter that expands on the whole mythology. When can you see it? Look no further, and no curses needed.

How can I see Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

You can watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in theatres from March 18 in both the UK and US. Funimation is distributing the film, and similar to My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, there will be an exclusive cinematic release.

Screenings are taking place for both subbed and dubber versions of the adventure movie, and all major theatre chains should have it on opening weekend. For availability in your area, please check local listings.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 available on streaming?

Not yet. When distributing for a theatrical film, Funimation tends to put a wide berth between cinematic screenings and home media. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will eventually come to Crunchyroll, but it likely won’t be for quite some time.

We’ll keep you informedon when you can find the Jujutsu Kaisen movie on a streaming service. In the meantime, get down to a cineplex.