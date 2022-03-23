Jujutsu Kaisen 0 voice actors were surprised by the ending

As a prequel, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 brings some stark revelations to the anime series. By the end of the anime movie, we’ve learned quite a bit about villain Suguru Geto, as well as senior Jujutsu student Yuta Okkotsu.

Two of the actors, Kayleigh McKee and Anairis Quiñones, who voice Yuta and love interest Rika, respectively, were somewhat taken by what happens between their characters. “I had done my research, but I had not come across that fact. I thought it was very, very interesting when we got there,” McKee said during a press conference attended by The Digital Fix. ” But I was surprised and enjoyed the chance to act out his feelings during those revelations.”

Quiñones added the same. “I think it was a very interesting revelation that turned the whole idea of what it is on its head,” she said. “You think you know where it’s going, but then turns out no, this is actually what it is. I liked the psychological implications of that, and I like the emotional implications of that, and I really liked how it all wrapped up.”

No spoilers here, but the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has implications that will echo through-out the animated series. Yuta and Riku’s relationship is bolstered by emotive context that could very make a reappearance down the line.

Led by show director Sunghoo Park, Jujutsu Kaisen 0‘s supporting cast includes previous regulars Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda. Satoru Gojo also has a prominent role, as Yuta’s teacher in Jujutsu Tech.

You can watch the full roundtable with McKee and Quiñones via Gotham Geek Girl here. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is in theatres now.