Joker 2 might be a musical with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

In a bizarre and brilliant turn of events, Joker 2 is now rumoured to be a musical, and Lady Gaga could be in line to play the role of Harley Quinn alongside Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix. And no, this is not a joke, we are being deadly serious.

On June 8, 2022, Todd Phillips – the director of the original DCEU thriller movie – shared a photo on his Instagram of the cover of the completed screenplay for the Joker sequel, along with an image of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script. And now, the follow up to the 2019 DCEU movie appears to be going in a fascinating direction if rumours are to be believed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the outlet’s sources have revealed that Joker 2: Folie à Deux, as it is now known, will be a musical. And if that wasn’t enough to get you on board, none other than Lady Gaga is being lined up to join the cast, with speculation linking her to the role of Harley Quinn in Joker 2.

Folie à Deux basically means delusions or mental illness shared by two people who are closely connected. Who better to link up with the Clown Prince of Crime for this storyline then, than his beloved Harley Quinn? And, who better to bring her to life in a musical, than Lady Gaga?

The singer-turned-actor is in early talks to take on the iconic role, as a new iteration of the character which would presumably run alongside Margot Robbie’s version of the character in the main DCEU timeline.

Phillips, who will return to direct the Joker follow-up, was actually a producer on the 2018 hit A Star is Born, in which Gaga played the lead role. Bradley Cooper, who starred alongside her, was also a producer on the original Joker movie.

The more we think about it, the more it all makes sense. Any doubts we had about a Joker sequel have slipped away quietly in the night, and now we could not be more excited for how wild this movie could turn out to be.