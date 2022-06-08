Joker 2 confirmed by Todd Phillips with Joaquin Phoenix set to return

After the monumental success of the original Joker movie, it was inevitable that a sequel would roll around at some point, and director Todd Phillips has now confirmed that Joker 2 is definitely happening. The filmmaker posted a picture of the script for the upcoming DCEU movie on his Instagram, and also made it clear that Joaquin Phoenix, who portrayed the Batman villain in the first movie, will reprise his role as the Clown Prince of Crime.

The original thriller movie made quite the impact back in 2019, winning the top prize at Venice Film Festival prior to its wider release, before going on to receive 11 Oscar nominations, of which it won in two categories. The DCEU movie was also responsible for a wave of hysteria before its theatrical release, where many predicted the film would spark social unrest due to the anarchic narrative themes in the story. Of course, these fears were unfounded.

In an Instagram post on June 7, 2022, Phillips shared an image of the cover to the screenplay for Joker 2, also known as Joker: Folie à Deux, along with an image of Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix reading the script.

You might be wondering exactly what that little sub-title means? Well, the translation roughly means delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association. Because of this, many fans have speculated that we could be introduced to Harley Quinn in the Joker 2.

If that is the case, we would assume it won’t be Margot Robbie taking on the role. While Robbie’s version of Harley Quinn is part of the DCEU main timeline, Joker was something of a DCEU-adjacent project, or an Elseworlds, if you will.

Phillips, who was previously better known for his work on comedy movies like The Hangover trilogy, will return as director, and has written the screenplay with Scott Silver.

Joaquin Phoenix, who won the Academy Award for his role as Arthur Fleck, will return to the villainous role for the sequel. No further details have been shared at this time, but we will keep an eye out for more in the near future.