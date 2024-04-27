Johnny Depp never watched the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie

Johnny Depp admitted that he is behind on Disney’s back catalogue of family movies. During the actor’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp reportedly revealed that he has never seen the 2000s movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – despite being its leading actor.

Although Depp has been in many well-known films over the years, his work as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies is by far one of his best known and most beloved performances. Since the release of the first adventure movie in the IP, The Curse of the Black Pearl, in 2003, the swashbuckling franchise has become a global phenomenon, spawning five sequels and even earning Depp an Oscar nomination for his onscreen pirate transformation.

Amid Depp’s $50 million lawsuit against Heard, the star’s life was put under scrutiny, including his long-running career in Hollywood. In court, the actor made a shocking admission – despite Captain Jack Sparrow’s acclaim and notoriety, Depp has never seen the Disney movie himself.

Matthew Belloni, the founder of Puck News, shared via Twitter the actor’s statement when Depp’s past in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise came into question. “Johnny Depp just said in court he never saw the first Pirates movie,” Belloni wrote. “Remember, he was nominated for an Oscar for that film. Just a baller move right there.”

Depp is by no means the only A-lister who avoids watching their own films. The star has previously stated his resistance to seeing himself on screen, much like other Hollywood actors such as Meryl Streep, and Joaquin Phoenix. However, considering the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie earned him a nomination from the Academy, it is strange that he never made an exception.