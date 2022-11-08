Keanu Reeves is in John Wick spin-off Ballerina

The John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas is currently shooting in Prague, and Collider is reporting that Keanu Reeves is there, to reprise his role. It’s not currently known if Ballerina, as the action movie spin-off is called, is a prequel or if it takes place during the John Wick timeline. It’s also possible that Reeves just has a cameo in Ballerina, rather than a more substantial role. Ian McShane, who plays Winston, is also in the spin-off.

The John Wick franchise has expanded considerably since Reeves first played the character in the influential first movie, directed by Chad Stahelski in 2014. There has been two sequels – in 2017, and 2019 – and we’re currently waiting for the much-delayed John Wick 4 to finally come out in 2023.

There’s also going to be a prequel series called The Continental, focusing on the hotel is central to the film series, and on a younger version of McShane’s character Winston. Reeves has stepped away from The Devil in the White City television series, but it clearly busy. He is in the midst of adapting his BRZRKR comic book into a movie, and might be directing it as well as starring in it.

Not much is known about Ballerina, other than the fact that de Armas plays an assassin seeking revenge. It’s directed by Len Wiseman (best-known for vampire movie Underworld), and written by Emerald Fennell (who won an Oscar for her Promising Young Woman script) and Shay Hatten.

Prague is a popular filming location for assassin action movies, as The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and de Armas was also shot there. Ana de Armas also starred in the controversial Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde for Netflix earlier this year.

While we wait to find out more about Ballerina,