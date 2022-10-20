John Wick 4 has several set-pieces that wowed Laurence Fishburne

John Wick 4 has unfortunately been subject to several significant delays – being pushed from 2021, to 2022, before landing on its current release date of March 2023. Obviously the filmmakers and cast are assuring us that it will be worth the wait, and Laurence Fishburne is no different.

Fishburne spoke to Variety on the red carpet for his latest movie. The interviewer says that he’s tried to count how many people are killed in the John Wick movies and Fishburne says; “you lose count after the first act. You can’t keep track.”

Fishburne is then asked; “how is number four going to be different than the rest?” Fishburne says; “Honestly I gotta tell you, when I read it I was like ‘this is the best one. On the page.’ From the way that it opens, there are then three or four really incredible set-pieces that are just ‘woah!’ There’s new characters, one in particular that’s so much fun, well actually three that are crazy fun. And I got to be in it again, I come back from the dead!”

John Wick 3 saw Fishburne’s character The Bowery King getting slashed seven times with a wakizashi samurai sword. The movie ended with a severely injured John Wick being secretly delivered to the heavily wounded Bowery King in an underground bunker. The two agree to join forces against the High Table, which will obviously be where we find them in John Wick 4.

The John Wick franchise began in 2014, and was the passion project of Chad Stahelski and David Leitch. The pair, along with their 87Eleven stunt team, have been hugely influential on action movies ever since, even outside of the ones they’ve been directly involved with. These include; Atomic Blonde (2017), Deadpool 2 (2018), Halle Berry’s Bruised (2020), Nobody (2021), Kate (2021), Bullet Train (2022), and Day Shift (2022).

