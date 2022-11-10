It’s Keanu Reeves vs Bill Skarsgard in first John Wick 4 trailer

Keanu Reeves’ reluctant assassin is back for a long-delayed and much-anticipated fourth John Wick movie, and we finally have a trailer. It looks as though the main antagonist this time around is the Marquis de Gramont, played by Bill Skarsgård. Wick is going to need his allies, including the Bowery King and Winston more than ever.

The trailer is set to a distorted version of Terry Jacks’ 1974 classic Seasons in the Sun. It opens with Wick trying to communicate with his dead wife. There are the usual neon-soaked visuals that we’ve come to expect from the action movie franchise, with some gorgeous uses of red and orange.

Skarsgard’s Marquis – in a dashing three-piece suit and enormous mansion – says; “A new day is dawning. New ideas, new rules, new management.” Winston (Ian McShane) tells Wick to challenge him to single combat. Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King hands Wick a suit and tells him; “A man has to look his best when it’s time to get married, or buried.” There some expected action scenes – car chases, samurai swords, shoot-outs – and some less expected ones – a horse chase across a desert, anyone?

The Marquis tells Wick; “If you win, The Table will honour its word. You will have your freedom.” Clancy Brown, who plays an associate of the Marquis, says; “Under the old laws, only one can survive. Failure to meet at sunrise will result in execution.” It looks as though things are leading up to an good old fashioned duel. Winston tells Wick to “just have fun out there.”

Hiroyuki Sanada’s Shimazu and Donnie Yen’s Caine are also featured in the trailer, as is Natalia Tena’s Katia. Shimazu says; “I want you to find your peace. A good death only comes after a good life.” Wick replies; “You and I left a good life behind a long time ago, my friend.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set for release on March 24, 2023. While we wait – check out our guide to the best spy movies.