Keanu Reeves wants his character to suffer in John Wick 4

Poor John Wick has been through the wringer for his past three action movies. From everyone and their nan trying to kill him to his poor dog being shot, it really does feel like Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, can’t catch a break. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves and John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski revealed that they had no intention of slowing down the drama for poor ol’ Johnny.

“We keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer,” Reeves said. “That’s where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward.”

A simple (and morose) enough formula, but it’s definitely paid off. Since the first John Wick thriller movie debuted in 2014, the franchise has grossed $579 million at the global box office — and according to Stahelski, they have no intention of slowing down anytime soon. “We do it chapter by chapter,” he said. “Just like an author; write the chapter, scratch head, write next chapter.”

Not much is known about John Wick 4, but it is set to be released on March 24, 2023 — and according to The Hollywood Reporter, an exclusive teaser trailer for the flick was shown at CinemaCon.

According to the outlet, this exclusive trailer promised that “a new day is dawning, new ideas, new rules, new management.” The Bowery King, played by Laurence Fishburne, asks, “You ready, John?” This is followed up by Wick declaring, “I’m going to kill them all.”

Then, The Hollywood Reporter states, the trailer cut to “epic fight sequences” including horse-riding, car chases, and Wick using nunchucks. The trailer then reportedly ends with the voiceover of an unknown character saying “The only path this leads to is death.”