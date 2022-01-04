Clancy Brown’s John Wick 4 character will reveal more of the High Table

With The Matrix 4 being released just before Christmas, anticipation to see more Keanu action hijinks in John Wick 4 is higher than ever. But unfortunately, the release of that movie has been pushed back to 2023. While we don’t know much about the plot of the sequel, we now know a little bit more about new addition Clancy Brown’s role, thanks to an interview with Collider.

We do know that returning cast-members are obviously Keanu Reeves, along with Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane. New cast-members include Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins and Brown.

Brown has 300 credits on his IMDb list, with a wide range of live-action as well as animated voiceover work. He is probably still best known for his roles in the 1990s, including The Shawshank Redemption and Starship Troopers.

Speaking to Collider mainly about his role in Dexter: New Blood, Brown did drop some hints about his John Wick 4 character; “I will say it’s more of the Table revealed. More of the High Table, the kind of intricacies of that authority structure is revealed.”

He continued; “And I am in a couple of scenes that you could argue are action scenes, I suppose. A lot of my scenes are with Bill Skarsgård, which was a lot of fun.”

Brown has also added to the chorus of Keanu Reeves’ co-stars and crew-members who cannot praise him enough.

“And I was there for Lance [Reddick]’s last evening, which was good. It was good because I really wanted to meet Lance… and all the reporting about what Keanu is, is absolutely true, absolutely right. Keanu made it a point to come and celebrate Lance a bit in that last moment, which was really nice. Good guy. He’s a good guy, that Mr. Reeves.”

