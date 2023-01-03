We’re hiring! The Digital Fix is looking for a new staff writer

On June 7, 2021 Network N established an elite outlet for the top one percent of movie and TV fans. Its purpose was to teach the lost art of being nerdy and to ensure that the handful of writers who graduated were the best nerds in the world. They succeeded. Today, the internet calls it The Digital Fix. The writers… they also call it The Digital Fix, because that’s what it’s called.

Good morning, aviators. Don’t worry; you haven’t just stepped into the Top Gun naval academy, but if you love movies as much as Tom Cruise does, you might just be in the right place. The Digital Fix is growing all the time, so we need a passionate and knowledgeable UK-based entertainment journalist to join our ranks as a weekend writer to cover all the new movies and TV series.

So, if you know your Goose from your Rooster, can recognise the difference between Andor and Endor, and enjoy geeking out over mythical thrones and rings, check out the job description below…

Staff writer – The Digital Fix

Role: Staff Writer, The Digital Fix

Staff Writer, The Digital Fix Location: Fully remote (within UK only) or Hybrid

Fully remote (within UK only) or Hybrid Closing Date: Sunday 15th January (We reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient number of applications have been received)

Sunday 15th January (We reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient number of applications have been received) Type: Full-time, Permanent; The role is weekends + 3 weekdays (successful candidate can discuss preference for weekdays)

Full-time, Permanent; The role is weekends + 3 weekdays (successful candidate can discuss preference for weekdays) Salary: £25,000

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices, including Women, Neurodiversity, Diversity and Pride.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days holiday, plus bank holidays

Your birthday off

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

About us

We are a global media business specialising in the gaming and entertainment industries. We have a publishing arm consisting of a dozen owned websites, including PCGamesN, The Loadout, Pocket Tactics, Wargamer, The Digital Fix, and over 100 network site partners such as TrueAchievements.com.

We produce class-leading content for clients via our creative agency team and work with publishers and advertisers to unlock audience value. We are based in Bath but are open to taking-on remote employees within the UK too.

The Role

Create brilliant regular content for The Digital Fix, with a focus on original reporting, including news, features, guides, opinion pieces, and more. Generate, write, upload, and publish high-quality editorial output with a view to grow the site’s reach and enhance the brand’s reputation.

You will be responsible for:

Daily content creation, with a focus on guides, news writing, and original reporting

Other content creation tasks, including reviews, features, and opinion pieces

Ensuring consistently high editorial standards across all published content

Maintaining a keen eye on industry developments and competitors

Ensuring content is optimised for audience growth and discovery, and developing an awareness of best practices to facilitate this

Other as requested by the Editor

Writing at least four stories – one guide and three news stories – per day (unless otherwise agreed with Editor)

Writing e-com and sponsored content stories when required

Uploading stories to site CMS

Adhering to our guidelines for style, tone, and SEO

Conducting interviews and transcribing them

Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, developers, publishers, community sources etc.

Attending and reporting from industry events

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

You will need:

The ability to write brilliantly, quickly, and to task across a range of disciplines

The ability to find the most interesting angle for any given story

A keen interest in and passion for TV, movies, and gadgets

Experience writing news or features regularly, preferably online

Proficiency with Google Docs, email, and other work tools

The ability to plan and prioritise own workload to meet agreed deadlines

The ability to check for errors to ensure work is delivered to a high standard first time

To adapt to changing circumstances while maintaining a positive outlook

To work with others in a professional and respectful manner

To apply expertise; use basic company tools effectively, uses technology to achieve work objectives

Proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

If it sounds like you are the right fit for this role, please apply with a covering letter, relevant writing sample(s), and a CV here.

Please also note that this role is based either hybrid (minimum expectation of 2 days per week in Bath head office) or can be remote within the UK, with visits to the office as required.