Jennifer’s Body is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

One of the best horror movies of this century thus far, and one of Megan Fox’s best movies besides, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Jennifer’s Body, a cult classic monster movie directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody, is now available on the streaming service for all standard subscribers.

Fox plays the titular Jennifer, a high school cheerleader who becomes possessed and starts devouring her male students. Anita ‘Needy’ Lesnicki, Jennifer’s best friend, played by Amanda Seyfried, has to try and stop her before she eats the entire school. It’s a gruesome, darkly comic film that didn’t do so well when it came out in 2009, but has since gone on to become a fan-favourite about horror aficionados – to the point we think Jennifer’s Body deserves an apology.

Given Fox’s preference for action movie roles in the years after, he performance here is distinctive within her filmography. She’s supremely menacing as the insatiable succubus and shows a side of her acting skills we haven’t often been exposed to since. Likewise, she and Seyfried have great chemistry, and clearly, both love the script and material.

JK Simmons and Adam Brody make appearances as well. Kusama would return to horror some years later for the thriller movie The Invitation, in 2015, while Cody went on to write comedy movies such as Young Adult and Tully.

The official synopsis for Jennifer’s Body reads: “When small town high school student Jennifer (Megan Fox) is possessed by a hungry demon, she transitions from being high school evil gorgeous (and doesn’t she know it), stuck up and ultra-attitudinal to the real deal: evil/evil. The glittering beauty becomes a pale and sickly creature jonesing for a meaty snack, and guys who never stood a chance with the heartless babe, take on new luster in the light of her insatiable appetite. Meanwhile, Jennifer’s best friend, Needy (Amanda Seyfried), long relegated to living in Jennifer’s shadow, must step-up to protect the town’s young men, including her nerdy boyfriend Chip (Johnny Simmons).”

You can watch Jennifer's Body right this minute on Prime Video.