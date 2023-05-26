Jennifer Lopez cut her co-star for real making this comedy movie

Whether you know her from her days as a pop sensation, or as being the person who turned Ben Affleck from Sadfleck into Gladfleck, Jennifer Lopez has undoubtedly made an appearance in your life in some form.

And with good reason. She’s also happened to star in some of the best comedy movies and best rom-coms over recent years, and has been part of popular culture for decades now.

But one comedy movie that came out in 2005 saw her not only flexing her romantic comedy skills once more, but also paired her with one of the best actors of all time, Jane Fonda.

The movie, Monster-in-Law, focuses on the tumultuous (to say the least) relationship between a young woman and her future mother-in-law. The two clash instantly, leading to a cat and mouse chase full of tricks and sneaky behaviour as they both try and outwit and outdo the other.

But in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Fonda revealed just how into it the two stars really got. (All the the purpose of the scene, of course.)

Referring to an on-screen moment in which the two women repeatedly and increasingly exchange a series of slaps, Fonda explained:

“We have a slapping scene. I slap her, she slaps me, I slap her… Well, Jennifer, she had this enormous diamond ring. And so when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye. My eyebrow. She’s never apologised.”

If we’d caused damage to one of Hollywood’s most legendary stars, you’d catch us begging for forgiveness immediately, that’s for sure.

