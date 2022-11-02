Adele told Jennifer Lawrence not to make this movie

Jennifer Lawrence has been open about her struggles with fame, after the Hunger Games fantasy movie franchise made her a huge star, and she won an Oscar at the age of 22. She has also admitted that she hasn’t always made the best choices when it comes to film projects. In a new interview with the New York Times, Lawrence is no less candid.

The Hunger Games franchise ran from 2012-2015 and grossed nearly three billion dollars. While making the acclaimed film series, Lawrence won the Lead Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, and was nominated for her supporting role in American Hustle. But from 2014 onwards, she made a series of missteps – with Serena which has 16% on Rotten Tomatoes, followed by X-Men Apocalypse which has 47% and Passengers, which has 30%.

In the new interview, Lawrence says that “in her mid-20s, as she finished up the Hunger Games franchise and moved on to films that were less warmly received, she could sense her fans’ dismay: ‘I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?'”

Asked if there was one particular film that made her feel like this, Lawrence replies; “Passengers, I guess,” singling out the lambasted 2016 science fiction movie she starred in with Chris Pratt. “Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.” And by Adele, yes she does mean beloved British superstar songstress Adele.

It has now been a decade since Lawrence won the Oscar, and she is now a wife and mother. Since making Passengers, she has only made five movies – approximately one per year – and is obviously carefully considering each one. Lawrence’s latest movie is a small independent film called Causeway, in the same vein as Winter’s Bone (2010), for which Lawrence was critically-acclaimed and first brought people’s attention to her.

