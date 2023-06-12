Jeff Goldblum improvised his most iconic Jurassic Park moment

Welcome…to Jurassic Park. This is the line that brought forth one of cinema’s greatest technical feats and biggest and best franchises. From its original novel to the series of modern monster movies, Jurassic Park has always been gripping.

And for good reason — Jurassic Park stands as one of the best Steven Spielberg movies ever made for its intense scares and clever cinematography. Basically, some of our favorite ever scenes can be found in this series.

But one member of the Jurassic Park cast, Jeff Goldblum, can be credited with giving us some of the franchises’ most memorable moments, from the beautifully delivered “Must go faster…” line to cinema’s most iconic yawn. But we know him best for that pose in the original movie.

You know what we mean when we say that pose, right? Well, if not, refresh and delight your memory below:

It’s the image that launched a thousand questions. Why, in the midst of this horror movie, did Jeff Goldblum fall into such an alluring pose? Why does the shot hold on him for so long? How, as a society, are we supposed to ever get over this?

Well, it turns out that this wasn’t even in the original script. So this moment of raw sexual magnetism wasn’t the result of some careful planning, but rather some on-set improvisation.

Goldblum confirmed this himself in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying, “It wasn’t in the script, it had nothing to do with my character. It had nothing to do with the movie. I don’t know; it just happened somehow.”

In the above interview with IGN, he did try and draw some sort of logic from the moment, saying, “I had heroically saved the kids by distracting the T-Rex. After eating the lawyer on the toilet, he bumped me, and my leg is in some sort of condition. And I guess we’re in Costa Rica, and I guess it’s hot…”

