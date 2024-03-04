Jaws becomes ridiculous when you notice this detail

It may be one of the best movies of all time, but Jaws actually has a pretty concerning theme running throughout that makes us see the characters differently.

Roy Scheider as Brody and Robert Shaw as Quint in Jaws
Jakob Barnes's Avatar

Published:

Jaws Steven Spielberg 

Before anyone gets angry, we are not about to criticize Jaws, OK? We at The Digital Fix absolutely love Jaws and we regard it as one of the best movies of all time. But, we have been made aware of this little detail throughout the film which had definitely given us a new perspective on the classic flick.

While most of the best monster movies out there focus on unnatural, beastly creatures, Jaws plays it simple and submits its viewers to the very real threat of sharks. Back when it was released in the ’70s, Jaws had such a profound effect on audiences that people literally would not go into the water again. It still remains the best shark movie to this day and is so successful that so many other films have tried and failed to replicate it since.

We have watched Jaws countless times over the years, and yet there are so many little details to take in. So, it is no surprise that something we never really noticed, or at least didn’t pay much attention to, had passed us by. Thankfully, Reddit user Mcfinley picked up on it, though.

Funnily enough, it’s something as simple as the fact that excessive amounts of alcohol are consumed throughout the film.

Mcfinley wrote: “Seriously. Brody, Hooper, and Quint are just pounding drinks throughout the movie. From Brody’s wife suggesting they ‘get drunk and fool around’, to the awkward wine scene and ensuing sharktopsy, to Quint’s famous Indianapolis story on the boat, they’re all constantly sloshed.

“Even when Brody’s playing with his kid, he has a stiff glass of whiskey by his side. Pretty sure there was a random shot of Quint chugging a ‘gansett. This was my first rewatch as an adult. The ’70s really do hit different.”

YouTube Thumbnail

This got us wondering: is the copious amounts of booze conducive to the shark hunt, a little Dutch courage perhaps? Or, would the chase have been over a lot quicker had the heroes of Amity Island been sober? Either way, Jaws is still right up there as one of the best Steven Spielberg movies, so we’ll let the party continue.

For more on the classic film, here’s what Spielberg had to say about the hidden color symbolism in Jaws, why it’s a miracle Jaws ever got made at all, and why shark movies are a nightmare to get right. If you’re feeling brave, check out our list of the best horror movies for more scary stuff, or you could look ahead to Avatar 3 and The Meg 3 release date if you’re not afraid to go in the water.

Jakob is a Staff Writer for The Digital Fix who spends most of his time looking for fascinating facts from the world of film and television to share with our readers. His favorite thing in the whole galaxy is Star Wars, though Batman comes a close second. Jakob has been working in the entertainment industry since 2014, when he founded the award-winning publication JumpCut Online, and also has experience in sports journalism, writing for outlets like The Spurs Web and Football Paradise. If you want to be Jakob's friend, just tell him you think The Last Jedi is a masterpiece.