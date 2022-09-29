All 25 James Bond movies coming to Amazon Prime very soon

After being scattered across various streaming services for some time now, all 25 James Bond are finally landing on one streamer. Together, for the first time. On October 5, all 25 Bond movies including No Time to Die (2021) will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, UK, Australia and most other territories.

Apparently they’ll only be available for a limited time, so you may have to scrap your horror movie watchlists for October and put Bond into play instead. The documentary The Sound of 007 is also coming to Prime Video at the same time. It covers all of the iconic Bond theme songs – from Shirley Bassey, Carly Simon, Tom Jones, Duran Duran, Paul McCartney, Tina Turner, and Chris Cornell to more modern-day pop stars such as Billie Eilish and Adele.

Prime Video will also be live-streaming a Sound of 007 charity concert from the Royal Albert Hall on October 4, curated by Bond composer David Arnold. The Bond franchise began in 1962 with Dr No, so is now 60 years old so this concert and documentary form part of the 60th anniversary celebration.

Sean Connery played James Bond during what many still consider the franchise’s hey-day in the 1960s, and Roger Moore took over for most of the 1970s up until 1985. Timothy Dalton unfortunately only played the role twice, in the late 1980s. After a six year gap, Pierce Brosnan picked up the mantle for 1995-2002, and then Daniel Craig played him from 2006-2021. George Lazenby had one notable entry – in 1969 – which saw Bond falling in love and marrying.

The Bond franchise is known for its many iconic tropes such as the Aston Martin, a martini shaken not stirred, and its gadgets. Important supporting characters who help Bond include M, Q and Moneypenny. There are also certain character types who recur throughout the series such as villains in elaborate lairs (usually in exotic locales), their evil henchman, and of course the famous and fabulously-named Bond girls.

It looks as though October will be a great time to catch up on the series if you haven’t done so already. Here’s to 60 more great years of Bond. But Bond isn’t the only special agent around – check out our guide to the best spy movies.