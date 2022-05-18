Jackass star Bam Margera completes one year of rehab

Bam Margera, an alumnus star of the comedy movie franchise Jackass, has just returned home after receiving a year-long treatment at a rehabilitation centre for alcohol.

TMZ was the first to break the stellar achievement that Margera had successfully completed the year of in-house treatment in a facility in Florida. The star told the outlet that although he is back home, he will continue to attend outpatient treatment as he steps back into his life outside of the centre. To celebrate his success, the star also took to social media to chat directly with his followers and fans about the good news.

In an Instagram video, Margera recorded the message: “What’s up, it’s Bam Margera, and I just got out of a year of treatment in Florida for alcohol, and now I’m back and ready to rock.” Along with the clip, Margera went on to post a black and white picture to his account to commemorate the milestone. The said snap featured a close-up of the star’s palm, which has “1 Year” drawn with marker on his hand.

You can see Margera’s original Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAM (@bam__margera)

Seeing Margera healthy is a welcomed update for every Jackass fan. Following his exit from the recent film Jackass Forever, the star filed a lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville and Paramount Pictures for suffering alleged “discriminatory treatment” while filming the fourth movie in the franchise, after being supposedly coerced into signing a wellness agreement.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit has now been settled, with Margera happy with the outcome.

Knoxville previously told Variety that Margera’s absence on the set of Jackass Forever was tough, but how he and all the crew still care about the stunt performer deeply.

“We wanted him all throughout the movie, but unfortunately, that’s not the way it worked out,” Knoxville said. “It’s really heart-breaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam.”

Jackass Forever is now available to watch on the streaming services Prime Video and Paramount Plus.