John Krasinski did Jack Ryan helicopter stunt because SEAL teased him

John Krasinski is not only the star of comedy series The Office and a superstar horror movie director with the A Quiet Place franchise, but he’s also an action hero in the TV series Jack Ryan. Turns out, he recently did a huge stunt for the show all by himself, after a SEAL teased him.

In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Krasinski revealed how he was thrown out of a helicopter while shooting for the thriller series, despite that not being the original plan.

“That’s me being thrown out of a helicopter,” Krasinski explained as Colbert watched a clip from behind the scenes of Jack Ryan. “That morning, they had done that stunt with the stunt team over and over. So they were flying me out in a Black Hawk to get to the middle of the ocean, slowly, drop me down in the water, and get the shot of the helicopter flying away.”

“We were in the Black Hawk with all SEALs… As we were flying away [Kevin Kent] said ‘Are you going to do this stunt?’ I said, ‘No, they shot it this morning,’ and he was like, ‘It’d look a lot cooler if you did it.’ I said ‘We didn’t plan for that. I don’t even know what that would look like,'” Krasinski continued.

Kent had a simple answer to that problem: “He said, ‘It would look like me grabbing the seat belt, unbuckling you, and throwing you out of the helicopter,'” Krasinski recalled. Apparently, the producers had no idea this was happening, and the cameraman suggested they didn’t go ahead with it, but Krasinski felt a rush of bravado and took the plunge anyway.

